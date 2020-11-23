Eddie Van Halen's Widow Janie's Mother Dead After Her Husband and Brother Die in 2020: 'I Don't Know How Much More I Can Take'

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Just a little more than a month after her husband, Eddie Van Halen, died following a years-long battle with cancer, his widow, Janie Liszewski, is mourning yet another loss of a loved one. On Monday, Liszewski announced that her mother had died. Her death follows the death of both Van Halen and Janie's brother, Tom Liszewski.

Liszewski confirmed news of her mother's passing early Monday morning, sharing on social media that her mother "has left this earth to be with her husband Martin, son Tom and son in law Ed." Liszewski said that the loss of her mother has left her "absolutely devastated" and that after the back-to-back deaths in her family, she doesn't "know how much more I can take." Sharing the same photo to her Instagram Story, she added, "rest in peace mom." Fans, of course, were quick to send their condolences and reach out with their support, with one person writing that they were "sending you love and strength," with another writing, "sending big thoughts and prayers to you during this unthinkable time." A third person, commenting that "time heals," encouraged Liszewski to “cherish the memories” she has with her late loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janie Liszewski' Van Halen (@janievanhalen)

As Liszewski mentioned, her mother's death followed that of both her husband and her brother. Her brother Tom passed away on June 17, Janie confirmed to her fans in a social media post. His death had also been met with an outpouring of support from her followers, with Liszewski returning to social media a few days later to express her thanks "to each and every one of you for all the kind and lovely words during this very sad, confusing and emotional time."

Less than four months later, Liszewski's husband, the legendary guitarist and Van Halen band member, died following a battle with cancer. The couple had married in 2009 after several years of dating. Van Halen died on the morning of Oct. 6 of throat cancer, with Liszewski breaking her silence just a day later, writing that her "heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces." At the time, Liszewski said that she "never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness."

"Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be," she wrote. "Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow… We love you and miss you so very much."

Amid her losses, Liszewski has used her Instagram account to sharing inspirational messages with her followers. In a post shared just days before confirming her mother’s passing, she revealed that she was "finally starting [therapy] today for the emotional help and support I need."