Eddie Van Halen's Wife Janie Liszewski: What to Know

The sad news of Eddie Van Halen's death has rocked the music world, with many expressing their sympathies to his wife, Janie Liszewski. On Tuesday, it was reported that Van Halen died following his long battle with cancer. At this time, Liszewski does not appear to have publicly commented on the news.

Van Halen asked Liszewski to marry him in October 2008. The pair later married in June 2009. Liszewski was a formerly a stunt performer, working on films like Spider-Man 2, Mulholland Drive and Looney Tunes: Back in Action. She also did some acting, and had brief roles in From Dusk Till Dawn and CSI: Miami. However, after getting out the movie business, she became Van Halen's publicist in 2007.

Prior to his relationship with Liszewski, Van Halen was married to actress Valerie Bertinelli. The pair met at a Van Halen concert in 1980, began dating shortly thereafter, and then married in 1981. They share one child, a son, named Wolfgang. Van Halen and Bertinelli separated in 2005. Their divorced was finalized in 2007.

After reports of Van Halen's death emerged, Wolfgang issued a heartbreaking statement on the news, confirming that it was true. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolfgang's statement concluded, "I love you so much, Pop."

A number of Van Halen's peers in the Rock & Roll world have since taken to social media to express their sorrow and memorialize the late music icon. "I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen," wrote Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. "He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again.

"I am saddened to hear to news one of my true guitar heroes death, Eddie Van Halen," added former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. "He expanded the landscape of lead guitar playing, and took it to another level like a turbo charged muscle car leaving everyone behind. I was very influenced by his emotional lead playing." Van Halen was 65 years old at the time of his death.