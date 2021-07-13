Valerie Bertinelli Receives Support From 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond After Emotional Video About Body Shaming

✖

Valerie Bertinelli is receiving support from one of her fellow Food Network stars. After the former Touched by an Angel star shared an emotional video on July 9 responding after a troll left a comment criticizing her weight, a tearful Bertinelli stating that such comments are "not f—ing helpful," Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond was quick to applaud the 61-year-old's vulnerability and the important message she shared.

Drummond, who in May opened up about her own weight loss struggles, joined dozens of supports in the comments section of Bertinelli's post. The Food Network star said Bertinelli's minute-long video "is everything." Of Bertinelli, Drummond said, "you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right." The 52-year-old Pioneer Woman star went on to write that this is something Bertinelli has done her "whole life. You win." Drummond added three red heart emojis to the comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)

Drummond, however, was just one of many to react to Bertinelli's emotional video, in which she asked in the comments section, "aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?!" after she received a comment from a follower questioning her weight. Responding to the clip, Beritnelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said his mother is "perfect the way you are." Demi Lovato, meanwhile, wrote, "I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I'm sorry you had to deal w this." Reality star Kim Kardashian even weighed in, offering the star some support in a lengthy message.

"You are absolutely beautiful, radiant, gentle, you inspire and encourage so many people! Please do not allow people who are hurting to hurt you. Easier said than done. I know. Trust me I understand," she wrote. "I am so sorry that a handful of people don't have the simple basics of kindness and compassion. Please remember there are so many more people who send you love and encouragement. We are in awe of you! I am sending you a virtual hug."

The vulnerable July clip marked just the latest instance of Bertinelli opening up about her experiences with diet culture. Last year, she wrote about her relationship with food in an op-ed for Today, writing, "with the loss of my parents and dealing with other trials life throws our way, I've used food as a way not to feel the sadness or the stress." Her upcoming book, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, is also set to see Bertinelli opening up about her weight struggles.