'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Reveals 38-Pound Weight Loss Since January

Ree Drummon has been on a weight loss journey. The 52-year-old star of Food Network Canada's Pioneer Woman recently revealed that she's shed a total of 38 pounds throughout 2021, and as fans impressed with her weight loss journey wonder how Drummond lost all that weight, she is now opening up about her secrets.

Drummond gave fans an update on her journey in a video shared to both TikTok and her Instagram Story over the weekend, revealing that she made the decision to begin her weight loss journey amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Drummond admitted to her fans that she "can't get away from food and I love to eat," something that only grew worse amid the pandemic. She noted that "it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID," and so "starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight."

@thepioneerwoman Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. ##fyp ♬ Taste It - Ikson

The 52-year-old went on to reveal how exactly she shed nearly 40 pounds. According to Drummond, there were "no gimmicks at all." Instead, she simply "cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights." While Drummond said she looks "better" following her weight loss, the biggest difference, and the thing that "really counts," is the fact that she also feels "so much better." In the caption for the post, Drummond revealed the "key" to her weight loss, sharing that "moving more and building muscle has been the key for me!" Still, Drummond isn't holding out from letting herself enjoy some of her favorite treats. Drummond joked, "I still love fries, though."

The post drew plenty of support from Drummond's fans. In the comments section, one person wrote, "us country mamas gotta keep our energy up!" That same person said they were "happy" that Drummond is "feeling better," adding that she has "always looked amazing!" Another person showered Drummond with some praise for the way she framed her weight loss journey, writing that they were thankful that Drummond has been "kind to herself" and grateful that for her "not talking about gaining weight as if it was the worst thing ever."

Drummond has become a household name in recent years. Her career began in 2006 when she started her Pioneer Woman blog, and over the years, she has become known for her delicious recipes. She has authored several cookbooks and in 2011 her The Pioneer Woman show debuted.