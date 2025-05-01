Valerie Bertinelli Flaunts Red-Hot Bikini in New Photo After Turning 65

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling fabulous at 65!

The One Day at a Time alum, who celebrated her birthday on April 23, stripped down into a red hot bikini as she gave her Instagram followers some insight into how she stays healthy both physically and mentally.

Bertinelli shared an Instagram post Wednesday of her diving gleefully into her backyard pool, posing for photos both before and after taking the plunge in her red bikini. The Food Network alum then revealed that the cool swim has been pivotal in her wellness routine.

“My pool is 66°,” she wrote in the caption. “Now, for a cold plunge that’s relatively warm. (that’s what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I’ve been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it’s easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes.”

Bertinelli has been looking back on all the ups and downs of the past few years since turning 65. On her birthday, she shared a reflective post on Instagram that started, “Went through it all in the last handful of years and I’m so grateful for the downs as much as I am for all of the ups I am blessed to experience.”

“The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here. I can see it. I feel it,” she continued. “I love my family. I love my friends. I love all of you out there supporting me and being a part of our community here.” The Hot in Cleveland alum signed off, “I am one lucky and grateful mofo.”

Bertinelli’s past year has been marked with heartache, as she confirmed in March that she had split from boyfriend Mike Goodnough after a year of dating. (Bertinelli was previously married to Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022 and to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.)

Despite things not working out with Goodnough, Bertinelli wrote on Instagram that she was “irreversibly changed by him for the better” for knowing him.

“I know I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him,” she wrote on March 3. “I look at life with a different perspective and caring because of my experiences and conversations with him. And he’s been a big part of helping me heal from some old childhood wounds I never knew what to do with or even where to start.”

While the two are “no longer a couple,” Bertinelli said the writer will “hold a very special place” in her heart. She added, “I feel so lucky to have gotten to know him, and to really see him and soak up his insights. I value all of our long conversations and they have lead me to interesting and fascinating places I rarely thought to go.”