Valerie Bertinelli's Tribute to Ex Eddie Van Halen Has Fans Reaching Out
Valerie Bertinelli paid her final respects to her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen with a touching tribute on social media. Their son and the youngest member of Van Halen, Wolfgang, was the first to confirm the news in a heartfelt post in which he called him the "best father" he could have ever asked for. A few hours later, Bertinelli put out a statement addressing the tragic loss of Van Halen to throat cancer at the age of 65.
The two tied the knot in 1981 and remained together until their divorce in 2007.Ten years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their only child into the world. In her message, Bertinelli said Van Halen changed her life and gave her the "one true light in my life." She applauded him for always fighting through his medical scares and bouts with cancer, noting that he always kept his "gorgeous spirit and impish grin" through all of the adversity. The Food Network personality added that she was "grateful" to be able to hold Van Halen along with her son one last time before his passing, "I will see you in our next life my love."
Bertinelli's emotional tribute garnered plenty of responses from fans of hers and Van Halen's.
So sorry for your loss. Your words are beautiful ❤️— Cheryl Price (@cherylprice) October 6, 2020
We all lost a hero today. I can't even imagine what you're going through. To lose one of the most important people the music world has ever had, but also to lose a husband and a father. It's devastating. Thinking about you guys always.— David "RIP EVH" Jewberg 🧢 (@opiateofblame) October 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a true artist.— Mike Billips (@mbillips) October 6, 2020
I remember when you guys got married and then Wolfgang was born, I was devastated by your divorce but knew it must of been right for you and that you must of fought hard prior. I admire that and the love you kept for him and no how heartbroken you are. Find peace.— Tina Brown (@tgb38overhill) October 6, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family during this sad loss. Cancer is a bitsh that takes and never gives back. I lost my beloved Grandpa to lung cancer when I was only 14 and it was the hardest loss for me because he was my world and mentor into being a better person.— Alexis Johnson (@AlexisBelleJo) October 6, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss to you & your family. He brought joy to millions & that will live on— DB (@Mr_Friend_Zone) October 6, 2020
Valerie I am very sorry for your loss and your son's loss of his father. May you find comfort in your memories. Sending you all love and hugs. 💙— Stacey Vierra (@staceyvierra19) October 6, 2020