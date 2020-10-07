Valerie Bertinelli's Tribute to Ex Eddie Van Halen Has Fans Reaching Out

Valerie Bertinelli paid her final respects to her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen with a touching tribute on social media. Their son and the youngest member of Van Halen, Wolfgang, was the first to confirm the news in a heartfelt post in which he called him the "best father" he could have ever asked for. A few hours later, Bertinelli put out a statement addressing the tragic loss of Van Halen to throat cancer at the age of 65.

The two tied the knot in 1981 and remained together until their divorce in 2007.Ten years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their only child into the world. In her message, Bertinelli said Van Halen changed her life and gave her the "one true light in my life." She applauded him for always fighting through his medical scares and bouts with cancer, noting that he always kept his "gorgeous spirit and impish grin" through all of the adversity. The Food Network personality added that she was "grateful" to be able to hold Van Halen along with her son one last time before his passing, "I will see you in our next life my love."

Bertinelli's emotional tribute garnered plenty of responses from fans of hers and Van Halen's.