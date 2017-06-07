Val Kilmer Teases Iceman In New Selfie

Val Kilmer looks ready to take flight for the upcoming Top Gun sequel. The 57-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a selfie in which he gave a special shoutout to his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, from the high-flying 1986 action flick.

Still got it… just sayin… pic.twitter.com/AYce5noIDY — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 7, 2017

Kilmer shared the pic with the caption: “Still got it… just saying…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The snap shows the Batman Forever star sporting a white Iceman T-shirt with the words “Cool As Ice.”

Kilmer portrayed the competitive rival to co-star Tom Cruise in the original Top Gun. Just last week, Crusie announced the official title for the upcoming sequel, which will be Top Gun: Maverick.

Up Next: Watch: Tom Cruise and Zac Efron Recreate Iconic ‘Top Gun’ Moment

There have been very few details announced in regards to the storyline for the film. However, Variety noted that Tom Cruise personally tapped his former co-star, Kilmer, to appear in the film.

“This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters and explore the end of an era of dogfighting which made the original film so exhilarating,” the publication writes. “Other plot details are vague but Val Kilmer has gone on record that he was asked to come back to reprise the role of Iceman opposite Cruise’s Maverick.”

Cruise recently spoke with Access Hollywood about Top Gun: Maverick.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” Cruise said. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

At this time, the shooting and release dates have yet to be revealed. The latest rumors surrounding the project say that Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski is the lead choice to direct the movie.

More: Tom Cruise Unveils ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Title

Val Kilmer recently spoke out about filming Top Gun, and addressed the rumors that he and Cruise butted heads during the production. He says there is no bad blood with his former co-star.

“He was a sweetheart,” Kilmer said. “We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never got to play with us.”

As for Val Kilmer, he also spoke out earlier this year about battling cancer and the healing process. While he initially denied having cancer when the reports first surfaced, Kilmer has since explained in a Reddit AMA that he sought help through prayer.

“I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world. People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself. But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”