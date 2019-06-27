‘Untouchables’ Star Billy Drago Dead at 73

Actor Billy Drago, who starred in films like The Untouchables, and The Hills Have Eyes remake, has passed away at the age of 73. Drago was also well-known for appearing in TV shows such as Charmed, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., and The X-Files. THR reported on Drago’s passing, but did not include a possible cause of death.

Having appeared in over 100 films during his four decades in Hollywood, Drago — real name William Eugene Burrows Jr. — was a beloved character actor who got his start back in the 1970s.

According to IMDB, he still had multiple films that were either filming or in pre-production at the time of his death, though the last project he appeared in was released in 2014.

RIP to one of my all time favorite character actors, one of the weirdest and creepiest to ever do it, Billy Drago pic.twitter.com/JxY1nu4zEh — Will🦕Menaker (@willmenaker) June 27, 2019

Since the news of Drago’s death was reported, many have taken to social media to memorialize the fallen star.

“RIP Billy Drago. What a name, what a face and what a screen presence,” one fan tweeted.

One of my last memory of Billy Drago was of Takashi Miike’s IMPRINT.

Man, never have an actor felt so at home to that particular twisted Miike world. Also, he’s the mutant patriarch in Aja’s superb HILLS HAVE EYES remake, good man didnt even need SFX make-up. pic.twitter.com/0LxEEq3GX5 — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) June 27, 2019

“Billy Drago was 100% that b—,” another fan wrote. “So sad to hear about his passing but I’m glad the writers on Charmed appreciated his gifts and opted to keep him in the mix for 5 seasons. I don’t know a better demon.”

RIP Billy Drago,” someone else said. “His Frank Nitti was wonderfully evil in The Untouchables. Nothing needed to be said when you have eyes like that.”

One of Drago’s former co-stars, Bruce Campbell — who appeared in The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. — also took to Twitter to honor his late friend.

Billy Drago Dead: ‘Untouchables’ Actor Dies at 73. Billy played John Bly, a great bad guy on The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. He was sinister and understated on screen, sweet and humble off screen. Safe travels, fellow thespian. Well played! https://t.co/XJ7SiCcnk2 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 27, 2019

Drago was previously married to actress Silvana Gallardo. The couple married in 1980 and were together until her death in 2012.

He is reportedly survived by two sons — actor Darren Burrows and Derrick Burrows — as well as his sister Patty, brother Steve, and many grandchildren.