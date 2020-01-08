‘Ugly Betty’ Star America Ferrera Reacts to Creator Silvio Horta’s Death

America Ferrera is mourning the loss of Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta. Horta, 45, was found dead of a suspected suicide in a Miami motel room on Tuesday. After news of his death broke, Ferrera, the star of the ABC sitcom that ran from 2006 to 2010, wrote that she was “heartbroken” in an emotional Instagram post paying her respects.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera wrote in the post alongside a photo of herself with Horta after their Golden Globes win in 2007.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light,” she continued. “I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Christopher Gorham, who portrayed Henry Grubstick on the series and also worked with Horta on the series Jake 2.0, shared Ferrera’s post, writing, “So grateful. So heartbroken,” before also sharing a lengthier message of his own.

“Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty,” he wrote. “I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other.”

Ugly Betty alum Vanessa Williams also paid tribute to Horta on Instagram, writing that she was “still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our [Ugly Betty] creator [Silvio Horta]. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

According to reports, Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday, with sources telling Variety that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Although a representative for the screenwriter confirmed his death they declined to provide further details.

Adapted from the Colombian telenovela, Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, Ugly Betty ran on ABC from 2006 to 2010 and earned Horta an Emmy nomination in 2007 for outstanding comedy series. The series also earned Ferrera trophies for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series at the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

Horta’s other credits include Urban Legend, Jake 2.0, The Chronicle, and The Curse of the Fuentes Women.