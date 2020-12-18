Tyler Perry Says He's Single and Going Through a 'Midlife Crisis'

✖

Entertainment business mogul Tyler Perry took to his social media to share a relationship status update and a workout selfie. The 51-year-old actor, writer, and producer told his followers that he's currently not in a relationship and going through a 'midlife crisis.'

"I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like," he said. "Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

The actor certainly sparked a response from his followers as women congregated beneath his post to share their stories and maybe shoot their shot with the wealthy entertainer.

"Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I’m living my blessed life. Dm me," one post read.

The studio head recently split from his longtime girlfriend, model and activist Gelila Berkele, People reports. The couple allegedly met at a Prince concert in 2007 and welcomed a son, Aman Tyler, together in 2014. "There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing," Perry told the magazine in 2017.

Otherwise, the Madea franchise creator remains busy with a few projects on his schedule. He was recently announced to be working on Disney's forthcoming Sister Act 3 film, which comes almost 30 years after the film's sequel. He also currently has multiple shows (Young Dylan, Sistas, The Oval, and more) airing on various ViacomCBS channels.

Perry was officially named a billionaire by Forbes magazine in September following the launch of his new 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta. He also holds 22 feature-length films, 1,200 episodes of television, and more than two dozen stage plays on his resume.