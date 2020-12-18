Tyler Perry Says He's Single and Going Through a 'Midlife Crisis'

By BreAnna Bell

Entertainment business mogul Tyler Perry took to his social media to share a relationship status update and a workout selfie. The 51-year-old actor, writer, and producer told his followers that he's currently not in a relationship and going through a 'midlife crisis.'

"I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like," he said. "Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

