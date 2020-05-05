Tyler Perry's 'Bruh' New Comedy Debuts Thursday

Tyler Perry's Bruh makes its debut Thursday on the BET+ digital streaming service. The new series is a half-hour comedy centered around four college friends now in their 30s but still there for each other as they go through life's ups and downs, learning to stand on their own two feet while relying on each other for support.

A slang term made popular by Black-Greek culture referring to a friend so close they are more like a brother, "bruh" is the word that no other expression could characterize — much like the camaraderie between the four main characters John (Barry Brewer), Tom (Mahdi Cocci), Mike (Phillip Mullings Jr.) and Bill (Monti Washington). Additional cast includes Chandra Currelley as John's mother Alice Watts, Candice Renée as Regina – the ex-girlfriend that Bill wants back – and Alyssa Goss as Pamela – Mike's casual girlfriend.

(Photo: BET+)

Whether fulfilling career dreams or finding love, these four college buddies now in their thirties are full of tough love and brutal honesty, but they manage to see each other through every scenario with levity and laughter. In a society where companionship between men of color is often misjudged and misrepresented, the show depicts a healthy image of black brotherhood, embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hypermasculinity.

While Perry is best known for his Madea feature films, Bruh is the second TV series he has produced for the BET+ streaming video-on-demand service. His first original series, Ruthless, debuted on March 19. Ruthless follows the story of a young woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

Filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta, Bruh was written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Former BET production director and president of production and development for Tyler Perry Studios, Michelle Sneed, also serves as executive producer of the series.

The first three episodes of the 24-episode season of Bruh will be available at launch, with a new episode dropping each week thereafter. BET+ offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up. Watch the trailer for Tyler Perry's Bruh in the video below:

