Tyga Arrested for Domestic Violence After Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault

Rapper Tyga was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday morning after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault. According to PEOPLE, Tyga — whose real name is Michael Stevenson — was booked by the L.A.P.D. and then later released. The rapper was allegedly involved in an incident that took place earlier in the day. While the department had no comments for PEOPLE, the outlet noted that Tyga posted a $50,000 bail for release. He has a court date set for Feb. 8.

Over the weekend, Camaryn Swanson — Tyga’s ex — posted photos of herself on social media, showing bruises she allegedly received during an altercation with Tyga. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” Swanson wrote in one post that featured a photo of her injuries. She also shared screenshots of alleged text conversations between herself and Tyga, claiming that when she “tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.” Swanson added, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.” Tyga has not yet responded to the allegations.

Tyga and Swanson first began dating earlier this year. The pair went Instagram-official with their relationship in March. There is currently no known timeframe for when they split, but it is presumed that it happened sometime within the last few months. Notably, Tyga is often most well-known for dating Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, he dated Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014. Chyna later went on to date Rob Kardashian, with whom she had one child with. Jenner began dating Travis Scott after her split from Tyga, and she is now pregnant with their second child.

Back in 2019, there was speculation that Jenner had romantically reunited with Tyga after she was seen heading to his recording studio in a Rolls Royce, at 2 a.m. after a party. It was reported that Jenner was out with friends Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. The three of them left the West Hollywood nightclub Delilah, and drove over to the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was reportedly working on music. Jenner later set the record straight and explained that she was just dropping “two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.