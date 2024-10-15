New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Sexually Assaulted College Freshman Under Threat of Violence

A new lawsuit filed against Sean Combs – a.k.a. Diddy – describes an alleged sexual assault in gruesome detail. The suit was filed anonymously by a woman who now lives in Tennessee, but who claims that Combs assaulted her in 2004 in New York City. It was obtained by TMZ, and Combs’ legal team denied the allegations on Monday.

This lawsuit is a part of the 120 individual cases put together by attorney Tony Buzbee, all representing alleged victims of Combs in the state of New York. The plaintiff – identified only as Jane Doe – claims that she was a 19-year-old freshman at a college in Brooklyn in 2004 when Combs hosted a photoshoot for his fashion brand across the street from her campus. She said that she was invited to participate in the photoshoot and was excited for the chance to work with a big star like Combs. She and a friend went to the photoshoot and accepted an invitation to join Combs at an after-party back at his hotel – a Marriott in Manhattan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The lawsuit reportedly says that Jane Doe and her friend were escorted to the hotel by a member of Combs’ entourage and were escorted past the party itself to a separate, isolated room. When she asked where they were going, their guide allegedly responded: “You know what you are here for.”

Jane Doe claims that she and her friend found themselves locked in a room alone with Combs, who plied them with drinks and cocaine. She said that she did not want to do the illegal drugs, and that Combs quickly got aggressive with them, making his desire for sex clear. She said that she and her friend resisted, and Combs ordered them to perform sexual acts or he would kill them. They reluctantly complied while continually begging him to let them go, but he refused.

According to the lawsuit, a security guard eventually opened the door to the private room to ask if everything was okay – possibly in response to Jane Doe’s cries. She claims that her friend took the chance to escape, running out of the room while Combs was still on top of Jane Doe. She said that Combs then left the room for 30 minutes, ordering her to stay under threat of violence. She claims she waited in the room for about half an hour before a different security guard came in and suggested that she leave.

The lawsuit names Combs and his Bad Boy corporations, as well as the Marriott. Buzbee argued that the hotel managers knowingly ignored Combs’ behavior. Jane Doe is seeking a jury trial for this alleged assault. So far, Marriott has not responded publicly to the allegations, but Combs’ legal team gave a statement to TMZ.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman,” they said. Combs is facing over 120 other lawsuits for alleged sexual assault, sexual harassment and other related crimes, as well as federal charges of alleged human trafficking and racketeering. He is currently in jail with no bail.