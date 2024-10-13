Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Kanye West is the latest name to get pulled into controversy due to his connection to Diddy. According to Page Six, West’s former assistant has filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session with West and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: Kanye West leaving the Burberry S/S 2022 Catwalk Show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

According to Page Six, Lauren Pisciotta filed an amended complaint that alleged she was given a drink “laced with an unidentified drug.” She also alleges that West was the one who ordered the drink poured, while Diddy was only co-hosting the studio session. West was the only one accused of wrongdoing.

The former model claimed she started to feel “disoriented” and lost “control of her body and speech” after having the drink. She claimed the next morning she was hit with illness and confusion over the details, feeling “immense shame.”

The amendment is part of a suit she filed against West earlier in the year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She adds that she only learned the alleged assault at the studio session “much later.”

According to the suit, West allegedly confessed to her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” in reference to the night of the studio session. West reportedly was married at the time of the incident, with the unnamed spouse reportedly accusing West of having sex with Pisciotta leading to the confession.

“Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame,” the complaint reads. She adds that the revelation left her “disgusted and numb” and he had to quit working with the rapper.

She is also seeking an alleged $3 million severance that she claims to be owed. West’s legal team called the allegations “baseless” and that Pisciotta sexually approached West to “coerce employment and other material benefits.” They also allege she attempted to blackmail West. They have not responded to the amended claims.