Hip-Hop Artist Sage the Gemini Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at Chris Brown’s House

Rapper Sage the Gemini, known for his chart-topping tracks “Red Nose” and “Gas Pedal,” faces serious accusations of sexual assault. The alleged incident, reported to have occurred at fellow musician Chris Brown‘s Los Angeles residence in September 2017, has recently come to light following a police report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday, per TMZ.

According to LAPD sources, a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Sage the Gemini, whose real name is Dominic Wynn Woods, over six years ago. The accuser states that her initial contact with the 32-year-old artist was through social media, which led to an invitation to Brown’s home.

Upon arrival at the property, the woman reports a brief encounter with Brown himself, followed by a request to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). However, she emphasizes that Brown was absent during the alleged assault and is not implicated in the incident, TMZ reports.

The significant time lapse between the alleged event and the recent police report has raised questions. While the motivations behind this delay remain unclear, LAPD officials confirm they are actively investigating the claims, according to the outlet.

Furthermore, the details of this report bear a striking resemblance to allegations made public last month by TikTok user Hana Katana. In a viral video that has garnered 4.5 million views, the 26-year-old accused Sage the Gemini of rape at Brown’s residence. Katana alleges she was coerced into signing a document stating the encounter was consensual, suggesting a potential pattern of behavior reports Complex.

“I don’t care if I sign an NDA, I don’t care if I signed this paper that said that it was consensual when it wasn’t, and you f—ng know that,” Katana stated in her TikTok video. She further expressed concern about the possibility of other victims, saying, “I wonder how many f—ng girls that you had signed something just like that. That is f—ng diabolical.” Katana’s video also included serious allegations against Chris Brown, alleging that the singer had raped a friend under the influence of alcohol when she was a minor.

Sage the Gemini appears to have indirectly addressed these accusations on social media. In an Instagram Story post following the viral spread of Katana’s video, he wrote, “i ain’t turning s— off lol only people she not Lyin to is the police cuz they don’t give out careers! #FindANewHustle.”