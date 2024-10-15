Bow Wow Complains About the End of Diddy Parties Following His Arrest

Bow Wow has some thoughts on the demise of Diddy’s parties. During a recent appearance on the “More to the Story” podcast, the 37-year-old rapper told host Rocsi Diaz that he misses the events.

“Like, BET Award weekend, like the past two, it didn’t feel right,” Bow Wow said, referring to the BET Awards in June and the BET Hip Hop Awards last week, also saying that he found Sean “Diddy” Combs to be a “gatekeeper to the game.” Bow Wow then added, “There was no motion, there was no parties. There was nowhere to go.”

At one point, Diaz interrupted Bow Wow to note the difference between Combs’ star-studded parties and the “freak offs” he has been accused of orchestrating with alleged illegal activities.

Bow Wow clarified he was referencing industry events both he and Diaz have attended in the past, to which the podcast host exclaimed, “For the record, I left before 1 [a.m.]! I never stayed!” She then added, “I’ve only been to two parties and I’ve never seen a freak-off!”

Lamenting Combs’ absence further, Bow Wow said he feels like there’s a “hole” in the hip-hop industry without Combs around. “I said, ‘Jermaine, there’s no parties,’” Bow Wow recalled saying to his longtime mentor and famed record producer Jermaine Dupri.

“You feel it. It’s like a hole,” Bow Wow said. “He was everything hip hop! So for that to die out, you just would have never thought.”

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby. In a federal indictment, prosecutors have accused the 54-year-old of throwing sex party orgies, dubbed “freak offs.” Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail and on a suicide watch, which is common practice for high-profile imprisoned individuals and is not necessarily indicative of his mental state.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has been fervent in their legal team’s belief that Diddy is innocent. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” Agnifilo told reporters after he was denied bail. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs’ trial date is set for May 5, 2025.

