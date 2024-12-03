Update on Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca After Domestic Violence Arrest

Update, Dec. 2, 6:57 p.m. ET: Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, won’t have to face the domestic violence charges police arrested her on in October.

Per TMZ, the alleged victim in the domestic violence incident did not cooperate with officials and refused medical treatment in the aftermath of Eastwood’s arrest. Representatives of the district attorney’s office aren’t pursuing charges, with the victim’s lack of cooperation leaving them with insufficient evidence to continue the prosecution.

Original Story, Oct. 15, 10:55 p.m. ET: Clint Eastwood’s daughter is in hot water with the law. Francesca Eastwood found herself in a jail cell after being arrested for domestic violence recently. TMZ reports the 31-year-old was driving around Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 12, when she allegedly got into a physical and verbal argument with her boyfriend, who reportedly called 9-1-1. Police instructed him to drive to a safety zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers.

Upon arrival, police reportedly spoke to Francesca and her boyfriend and saw visible injuries on him. Beverly Hills Police confirmed to Us Weekly that officers conducted an investigation based on statements and injuries, which resulted in Francesca being arrested for felony domestic violence. Daily Mail reports she was later released from custody on $50,000 bail.

Francesca was last linked to actor Alexander Wraith. They have a 6-year-old son named Titan. It’s unknown if Wraith, 45, is the alleged victim.

She recently opened up about co-parenting with Wraith, which she admitted is the most challenging part of motherhood due to their busy careers. “We’re getting there,” Francesca said. “There’s always room for improvement.”

This isn’t her first arrest. The LA Times reports that she was previously arrested in August 2015 but pleaded no contest to a DUI charge. Her case was ultimately dismissed.

Like her father, she also has an acting career. She recently snagged a role in Clawfoot. Francesca also starred on the E! reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company with her siblings and stepmom, Dina Eastwood, which aired for just one season in 2012.

Wraith was previously married before dating Francesca. He filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Lili Gaildraud, in June 2018, with whom he shares a son. Wraith and Francesca made their red carpet debut as a couple the same year when Francesca became pregnant with their son. Wraith told the Blast that he and Gaildraud were separated for three years before their divorce, and there was no overlap in relationships.