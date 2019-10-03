Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Split With Travis Scott, Rumored Reunion With Ex Tyga

Kylie Jenner is breaking her silence on her split from longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, saying the two are focusing on their “friendship” and 1-year-old daughter Stormi after ending their romantic relationship. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter Thursday to address reports that the two are no longer together after more than two years, as well as those implicating that she reunited with ex Tyga after being spotted at a studio where he was recording after a night out with friends.

Claiming that reports of the drama surrounding her recent break up made things out to be “100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Jenner said the reason she was spotted at Tyga’s location with Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine was to drop them off “at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Furthermore, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul asserted she and Scott are on “great terms” and that their “main focus” at the moment is the daughter they share.

TMZ broke the news Tuesday that the couple was “taking a break,” having last been spotted together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE soon after. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

“She still has trust issues with Travis,” the insider added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

