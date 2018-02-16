Tyga Says He Still Talks to Ex Kylie Jenner, but ‘She Has Her New Life’

Tyga is setting the record straight when it comes to his relationship with ex Kylie Jenner.

The rapper, 28, made it clear on the morning show Everyday Struggle Wednesday that there is “no bad blood” between the two after their split in April 2017.

“Did Kylie really f— you up like that man?” host DJ Akademiks asked him.

“You just get older, you get me?” Tyga responded. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

He continued, “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

When asked if he still keeps in touch with Jenner — who gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 — Tyga admitted they “communicate here and there.”

The former couple had an on-again-off-again relationship, but split more permanently in April.

An insider source told PEOPLE at the time that “they tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member opened up about the end of their relationship on her show, Life of Kylie, saying there “was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.”

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided … Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person,” she continued.

A source told PEOPLE that the cosmetics guru “had a lot of trust issues with Tyga.”

“He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent,” the source continued. “With Travis, things got really serious fast even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

But despite Tyga’s cool response to Jenner’s relationship with Scott, some fans think he’s telling a different story on Instagram, posting cryptic captions they think point to him believing he could be Stormi’s real dad.

A recent report from HollywoodLife.com even has the rapper teaming up with Kris Jenner to push Kylie for a paternity test.

“Kris has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga’s,” a source told the publication. “Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible, but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father, he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.”

They added that Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick may even be getting involved: “Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie,” a source told the publication. But that’s not changing Tyga’s mind.

They continued, “Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner