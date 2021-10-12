Tyga Accused of Domestic Violence, Ex Shows off Visible Injuries

Rapper Tyga was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. She visited Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, Monday morning, at his home and he allegedly put his hands on her during an argument. Swanson’s mother drove to Tyga’s home to pick her up, then she called the police to report the alleged incident. Swanson later showed visible injuries to her face on her Instagram Story Monday evening. Warning: graphic photos below.

A source close to Tyga told TMZ that Swanson arrived at Tyga’s home at around 3 a.m. Monday. She was shouting at the top of her lungs, and he finally agreed to let her come inside. Tyga and other family members at his home were allegedly under the influence, according to TMZ.

https://twitter.com/cardibfeelings/status/1447705464846921730?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Law enforcement sources told the site Swanson claims Tyga put his hands on her during their argument. Her mother picked her up and called the police on the way home. Responding officers saw “visible marks” on Swanson and they wrote a felony domestic violence report. However, Tyga has not been arrested yet. Police later went to his home, but he refused to talk to them. He plans to visit a Los Angeles Police Department precinct on Tuesday to tell his side of the story, sources told TMZ.

Later Monday, Swanson shared photos of injuries on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned a photo showing her with a bruised left eye and marks on her cheek. Next, she posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Tyga, claiming she did not show up at Tyga’s home “screaming” or uninvited as TMZ‘s source alleged. “When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours,” Swanson claimed. She also shared a video of herself with the bruised eye, adding that she is “so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Tyga, 31, and Swanson started dating earlier this year and went public with their relationship on Instagram in March. It is not known when they broke up, but sources told TMZ it happened before Monday morning. The “Taste” rapper previously dated Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014, before Chyna would go on to date Rob Kardashian. He dated Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.