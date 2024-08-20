Two Suspects Charged With Murder in Death of 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor

Two teenage suspects have formally been charged in connection to General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor's fatal shooting. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday, Aug. 19 that Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, face life in prison after they were charged with murder. Barceleau and Estrada were arrested last week alongside 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez and 22-year-old Frank Olano.

According to the Monday announcement, Barceleau was charged with murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm and faces a potential life sentence without parole. Estrada was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm and faces a maximum of life in prison. The pair, along with Gutierrez, were also charged with one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Gutierrez faces four years and eight months in prison for his alleged involvement in the crime. Olano faces five years and eight months in prison after he was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of receiving stolen property, and three counts of being a felon with a firearm

The four suspects were taken into police custody last week – Barceleau, Estrada, and Gutierrez on suspicion of murder and Olano on an arrest warrant for "accessory after the fact" – after "the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles," the LAPD said. Investigators reportedly recovered evidence relating to the case, which began over Memorial Day weekend when Wactor, known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was fatally shot shortly after his bar shift in downtown Los Angeles. While walking to their vehicles, he and a co-worker reportedly interrupted the attempted theft of Wactor's vehicle's catalytic converter. The DA alleged Barceleau shot Wactor one time in his chest. The actor was pronounced dead

Police later released still images taken from video footage showing the suspects. The images also captured the stolen black Infiniti Q50 sedan they were seen driving.

"Johnny Wactor's life was senselessly taken while he was simply walking to his parked car in downtown Los Angeles. We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions," Gascón said when announcing the charges Monday. "The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."

The four suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dept. 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Before their arraignments, Barceleau was being held without bail, while Estrada was being held on $2.07 million bail, Olano on $1.08 million bail, and Gutierrez on $120,000 bail.