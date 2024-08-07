Suspect Photos Released in Death of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor

The 'General Hospital' star was fatally shot on May 25 when he and a coworker came upon three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three suspects in the killing of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old, who portrayed Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the long-running soap opera, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery over Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles.

The still images, taken from video footage, showed three people standing around a 2018 black Infiniti Q50 sedan, which police said was used to flee the scene. Police asked for the public's help identifying the suspects and noted that the suspect accused of shooting Wactor "has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek." The car they sped off in is described as a 2018 black Infiniti Q50 sedan. The images can be viewed here.

(Photo: GENERAL HOSPITAL – "Episode 14811" – General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images) JOHNNY WACTOR - Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images)

Wactor and a female co-worker were walking to their cars following their bar shift in downtown Los Angeles at around 3:25 a.m, on May 25 when the actor noticed his car "was jacked up or lifted in some way. He thought he was being towed," his brother, Grant Wactor, told PEOPLE. According to police, three men had Wactor's car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." His co-worker, Anita Joy, said on Instagram that Wactor "kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace." He reportedly put his body between his co-worker and the men when he was shot by one of the suspects in the chest without provocation.

"He did not confront them. He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back," his brother said, adding that he believes the suspects weren't expecting anybody to walk up on them, so they got scared. And there's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand."

By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled. Wactor was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Charleston, South Carolina native was best known for his starring role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital. He appeared on the soap for 164 episodes from 2020 to 2022, with General Hospital paying special tribute to the late star with a title card in Wactor's memory at the end of the June 11 episode. Wactor's other credits include Station 19, Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Training Day, Animal Kingdom, and more.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting and suspects Central Bureau Homicide Detective Howarth at (213) 996-4143 and Detective Bobadilla at (213) 996-4173.