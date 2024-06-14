How 'General Hospital' Paid Tribute to Johnny Wactor After His Tragic Death

General Hospital paid tribute to Johnny Wactor. The actor, who was best known as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the long-running soap opera from 2020 to 2022, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery over Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles. The official General Hospital Instagram paid tribute to the actor, saying that the "entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Now, a recent episode has paid tribute to him. Via TVLine, Tuesday's episode of General Hospital ended with a title card in Wactor's memory. Alongside a picture of him were the words, "In loving memory of Johnny Wactor." In the early hours of Sunday, May 26, Wactor and a co-worker noticed three men messing with Wactor's car, trying to steal something from it. Even though he didn't stop them, the 37-year-old actor was still shot and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

(Photo: Craig Sjodin)

Wactor's Brando Corbin moved to Port Charles in 2020 and it was revealed he was the son of Bonnie Burroughs' Gladys. While it seemed like he would have a happy ending, as Brando married Sofia Mattsson's Sasha, his ending was anything but. He was later killed by Heather Webber, played by Alley Mills. Some fans likely hoped that he would still return to General Hospital, either to prove that Brando's death was faked or come back as a completely different character, both of which are actually common on the soap.

Wactor's other credits include Station 19, Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Training Day, Animal Kingdom, and more. His most recent project was the psychological horror film Dead Talk Tales: Volume 1, which released in March. He is also set to star in the upcoming drama film America Sognare, which is expected to release later this year.

Back in April, General Hospital actress Robyn Bernard was found dead in an open field in California. The 64-year-old was best known as Terry Brock in 172 episodes of the soap opera from 1984 to 1990. Last October, the General Hospital family also lost Tyler Christopher, who portrayed Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop from 1996 to 2016, appearing in a total of 1160 episodes. General Hospital has lost numerous stars over the years, but they will forever be part of Port Charles' legacy.