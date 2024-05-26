'General Hospital' Actor Shot Dead in Robbery Attempt: Johnny Wactor Was 37

Sad news for the loved ones of actor Johnny Wactor. The actor's mother, Scarlett, confirmed to TMZ that her son, 37, was the victim of an attempted robbery gone wrong. He was shot and killed in the process in Los Angeles. The incident occurred around 3 AM PST. Johnny was with a co-worker when they noticed three men messing with Johnny's car. Authorities, who haven't released the actor's name, say the three men tried to steal a catalytic converter. A catalytic converter uses a chamber called a catalyst to change the harmful compounds from an engine's emissions into safe gases. It works to split up the unsafe molecules in the gases that a car produces before they get released into the air. Theft of the car parts have been on the rise in recent years. It's considered a costly economic crime, costing over $1500 to replace in most cases. Some vehicles are more susceptible than others. Many insurance polices no longer cover certain vehicle models due to the theft.

Despite Johnny not trying to stop the three men or fight them in the process, he was shot. The assailants took off. Paramedics rushed to the scene. Johnny was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspects' info have not been released to the public, which Scarlett hopes happens sooner than later.

Johnny had a number of acting credits. He's most known for starring in over 200 episodes of General Hospital. He played Brando Corbin who was married to drug addict Sasha Corbin in the daytime soap opera. He starred in the series beginning in 2020 until his character was written off the program in 2022.

Aside from General Hospital, his credits include Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, Criminal Minds, and Hollywood Girl. the actor leaves behind his mother and two brothers.