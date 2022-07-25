'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Files for Divorce From Third Wife After 3 Years

Chuck Lorre and his wife Arielle Lorre are calling it quits. After more than three years of marriage, the Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory creator filed to divorce Arielle, officially moving to end his third marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Lorre cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, with the documents revealing that they split sometime in May.

"It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared," the couple confirmed their separation in a statement to Variety.

Although details about their split are unclear at this time, TMZ, which was first to report the news, reported that Lorre and Arielle have a prenup in place. As part of their divorce, Lorre will pay spousal support as well as attorney's fees. Child support is not an issue, as the two do not have any children together.

The divorce comes a little more than three years after the couple tied the knot in September 2018. The marriage marked Lorre's third, with the famed producer having been married to his business partner Paula Smith, whom he shares daughters Nicole and Asa, from 1979 to 1992. He was married to Playboy Playmate Karen Witter from 2001 to 2010.

Lorre, of course, is a well-known TV producer known for creating Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, as well as Cybill, Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola, and The Kominsky Method, the Michael Douglas-starring Netflix original series that he earned back-to-back best comedy series Emmy nominations for. He is the 13th highest-paid entertainer of 2022, with an estimated $100 million earnings, according to Forbes, which also revealed that he's worth an estimated $650 million. Arielle, meanwhile, is the host of The Blonde Files podcast as well as a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube. On Sunday, Arielle shared a message of hope on TikTok, telling her followers, "I don't know who needs to hear this but... Don't lose hope. Please believe there are a thousand beautiful things waiting for you. Sunshine comes to everyone who feels rain."