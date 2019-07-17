‘Big Bang Theory’ Very Last Take Revealed

The final moments on set of The Big Bang Theory were emotional ones. In a behind-the-scenes clip from Entertainment Tonight, series creator Chuck Lorre and stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki tear up while filming the final take of the CBS sitcom after 12 seasons.

In the video, Lorre gets visibly emotional as he slates the last take filmed in front of a studio audience. The scene on hand features Penny (Cuoco) and Leonard (Galecki) in a hotel room delivering their lines before Galecki gets choked up, stumbles over his line and apologizes.

“Let’s go from the top,” the director says off camera, while Lorre jokes, “I can’t slate it again, Johnny.” The crowd laughs as the cast resets for another take.

Series star Jim Parsons told ET last month that even weeks after the final episode of the series aired, it still hasn’t hit him that he won’t be returning to the set in September. He revealed that the cast still stays in touch by texting each other.

“We’re not talking about anything out of the ordinary yet!” Parsons said. “We’re still texting about stupid day-to-day stuff, and that’s another thing that will be interesting as time goes by. It’s like anything else in life when you can’t imagine how it’s going to be until you get there.”

He said it will likely hit him in the fall that the series is really over.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, completely, that it’s over. Mostly because the way our schedule worked for 12 years, this was an actual break that we had,” he said, referring to the show’s summer filming hiatus. “I’m looking forward to September where I’d normally be working and we’d start airing. That’s when I think certain things will start hitting me.”

The cast of the longrunning series was snubbed entirely by the 2019 Emmys nominations on Tuesday, although the sitcom did earn three: Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series; Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series; and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. All three of those nominations were for the show’s series finale, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” directed by Mark Cendrowski.