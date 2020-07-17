Viola Davis Posts Heartfelt Message for 'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell After Heart Attack

✖

How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis sent her prayers to former Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell, who is on a respirator after suffering a heart attack. Davis and Ferrell worked together in the 2001 made-for-TV movie Amy & Isabelle, which starred Elisabeth Shue. Ferrell has been experiencing health problems since late last year and is now in a long-term care facility.

"Wishing and praying for Conchata Ferrell’s speedy recovery. One of my first jobs was the tv movie Amy and Isabelle. She was a light. A beautiful spirit. It was one of my finest memories. Love you Conchata," Davis tweeted, adding a heart emoji. Amy & Isabelle aired on ABC in 2001 and starred Shue as a single mother raising her daughter in 1971 Maine. The film came early in Davis' career, but Ferrell has been working in Hollywood since the mid-1970s.

The 77-year-old Ferrell began suffering health issues in December when she came down with an illness that turned out to be a kidney infection while she was visiting her home state West Virginia during the holidays. She was in an intensive care unit for several weeks before being released in January to recover at her Charleston home. She returned to Los Angeles, where she told TMZ in February she was not sure how she came down with the illness.

On Thursday, Ferrell's husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ she went back to the hospital in May after feeling ill again. This time, she was in an ICU for over four weeks. During that time, she had a heart attack, which lasted about 10 minutes, Anderson said. Ferrell was later moved to a long-term care facility, where she is on a respirator and dialysis. She is in stable condition and semi-conscious, but is unable to communicate.

Ferrell does not have the coronavirus, but Anderson said the virus has made it impossible for him to visit his wife. He told TMZ it will "be a while before there's any recovery," adding that it is "all neurological." There is "nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best," he said.

Ferrell is best known for playing Berta, Charlie Sheen's housekeeper, on all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men. She remained a part of the show even after Sheen left and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher. Ferrell and Kutcher worked together again in 2017 when Ferrell landed a part on Netflix's The Ranch. She earned two Emmy nominations for her work on Two and a Half Men, as well as an early nomination for L.A. Law.