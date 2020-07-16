'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Placed on Respirator Following Heart Attack

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has been placed on a respirator, following a heart attack that landed her in the ICU for four weeks. According to TMZ, Ferrell's husband Arnie has confirmed that the Two and Half Men star is now being cared for at a treatment center which is reportedly described as a respiratory unit. This is where she was placed on a respirator, as well as dialysis.

Ferrell was first admitted to the hospital back in May, and then later suffered the heart attack. Now that she is in the longterm care facility, Arnie says he regulatory speaks with her nurses for updates on her condition. He is not able to visit due to Covid-19 guidelines. Hospitals and medical care centers are having to be very cautious about this, as the virus can spread easily and quickly. "It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological," Arnie told TMZ. "There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Two and a Half Men fans — We just learned (via @TMZ) that our beloved “Berta” AKA Conchata Ferrell has been incredibly ill. In December she ended up in the ICU for weeks with a kidney infection that spread. The good news? She’s getting better. Get well soon Conchata!♥️ pic.twitter.com/QLKO8cNygr — AfterBuzz TV (@afterbuzztv) February 17, 2020

Ferrell is most well-known for her role as the hilariously snarky housekeeper Berta on Two and a Half Men. She was only a recurring character for Season 1 of the show, but after it was clear that she was a fan-favorite show was made a series regular fir the rest of the show, all the way through its final season. She received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Berta, once in 2005 and again in 2007. Prior to this, Ferrell received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992 for her performance in L.A. Law.

Following her news of her medical condition, a number of people have come out to express their support for Ferrell. "Wishing and praying for Conchata Ferrell’s speedy recovery. One of my first jobs was the TV movie Amy and Isabelle. She was a light. A beautiful spirit. It was one of my finest memories. Love you Conchata," wrote actress Viola Davis.

Ferrell's former Two and a Half Men co-star Holland Taylor has also issued a comment, writing, "There is no one like you, Conchata. Brilliant, independent mind, realistic, savvy, but positive. The most wonderful laugh, of which I shared many. Heartbroken you are in hospital, Chatti... thinking of you along with Viola and countless others. You're a strong one."