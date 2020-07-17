'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Moved to Long-Term Care Facility After Heart Attack

✖

Former Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell was moved to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack. Her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ there would "be a while" before there is any recovery. The 77-year-old Ferrell was in an intensive care unit for over four weeks and suffered a heart attack that lasted 10 minutes.

In February, TMZ reported that Ferrell was hospitalized in December in Charleston, West Virginia, where she was spending time at her vacation home in her home state. In early December she came down with a kidney infection, which spread to other parts of her body and contaminated her blood. Ferrell was in the ICU for a "couple" of weeks before she was released. She began recovering at her Charleston home at the end of January and was being treated with physical therapy.

Ferrell told TMZ in February she was "not too sure" who she came down with the illness since she does not get sick often. Still, her family was by her side and visited her several times after she got back to Los Angeles. She was also able to walk again by the time she got back to California.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Ferrell was back in the hospital in May. Anderson said she suffered a cardiac arrest, which lasted for 10 minutes. She spent four weeks in an ICU before she was transferred to a long-term care facility. She is now on a respiratory unit and dialysis, according to her husband. She is "stable and semi-conscious" but cannot talk or community, the outlet reported.

Anderson said he has not been able to visit Ferrell because of the coronavirus pandemic, and added that Ferrell does not have the virus. "It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological," Anderson explained. "There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Ferrell is best known for starring on Two and a Half Men, playing housemaid Berta for all 12 seasons on the Chuck Lorre sitcom. More recently, she starred on Netflix's The Ranch, which reunited her with Two and a Half Men's Ashton Kutcher, A Very Nutty Christmas, Deported and Grace and Frankie. She earned Emmy nominations for L.A. Law in 1992 and Two and a Half Men in 2005 and 2007. She has been working in Hollywood since the mid-1970s.