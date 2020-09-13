Twitter Gangs up on Priyanka Chopra for Her Latest Selfie

Priyanka Chopra showed off her new hairdo to fans on Friday. In the snap, Chopra donned a bright smile for the camera as she showcased her new, brunette hairstyle. But, unfortunately, her post was met with a lot of haters who responded to her photo with some not-so-kind words.

Chopra posted a photo of herself showing off her freshly styled hairdo, which included a new set of bangs for the star. She captioned the post with, "New hair, don't care." Fans didn't waste any time playing on her caption, as legions of Twitter users responded to her post to express that they "don't care" about her new hairdo either. It's unclear exactly why this post, in particular, prompted so much hate for the Quantico star. But, in early 2019, Chopra did come under fire after she voiced her support for India's armed forces amidst the country's conflict with Pakistan, leading many to sign a petition to have her removed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

While Chopra expressed a light-hearted message about her new hairstyle on Twitter, it wasn't long before Twitter users co-opted her words to express their feelings about the actor. Read on to see what those users are saying about the Baywatch star's post.