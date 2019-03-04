Priyanka Chopra Under Fire for Controversial Tweet About India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra is under fire after a Tweet she wrote that resulted in a petition to remove her as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

“Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” she wrote in a tweet.

She posted this the same day Indian fighter jets bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan. Pakistan fought back and shot down one of the Indian planes and captured its pilot.

Fans of the recently married actress were not happy about her statement which means “Long live India” in Hindu — especially on such a heartbreaking day for these two countries.

One fan wrote, “Can the @UN take back their ambassadorship from Priyanka Chophra ? Celebs who fuel wars have no reason to be talking about human rights at any forum. Someone who ‘apparently’ works for children’s rights, needs to be schooled about the impact of war on children? #SayNoToWar.”

Someone else wrote, “Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia”

One person tweeted with an opposing view, “She is not supporting war. She is supporting her country against terrorism. I think Pakistan should be happy we are helping them cleaning mess. #JaiHind”

Chopra was born and raised in India and comes from a family of several generations who served in her country’s armed forces. She’s also one of their biggest celebrities, so it’s obvious she might support her own country, but as an ambassador for UNICEF, she’s suppose to remain neutral.

According to TMZ, a petition has been written up and states, “War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore.”

The petition originated in Pakistan and already has thousands of signatures. So far both Chopra and UNICEF have not commented.

Violence between the two countries started a few weeks ago when a suicide car bomb killed 40 Indian troops with a Pakistani militant group claiming responsibility.

The actress didn’t seem fazed that day after her tweet because she posted a photo of she and her hubby Nick Jonas after they arrived in India.

Since Feb. 26 — the day of her controversial tweet — she hasn’t said a word on the social media account.