It’s True: Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Already Has 163K Instagram Followers (and Counting)

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter may be the youngest person ever to hit such a high follower count on Instagram, with just over 163,000 followers at the time of this writing.

Despite being born only five days ago, True Thompson has her own official Instagram account, set up in advance for her by her famous family. The Kardashians are some of the most-followed users on the social media platform, and their sponsored posts there represent a significant portion of their income. It makes sense, therefore, that they wanted to secure their latest offspring her own digital space early on.

Still, the Kardashians may have outdone themselves with this stunt, as True is amassing followers at an alarming pace, and she hasn’t posted a single thing yet. Not only that, but The baby girl has no profile photo, and is following no one back. The only flourish on her account so far is a double-heart emoji beside her name.

It’s unclear whether the Kardashians plan to do anything with this newly minted account anytime soon. They may simply have wanted to lock down the hyper-specific user name — simply, @true — as soon as possible. Much like its parent company, Facebook, Instagram has an age restriction requiring users to be 13 years or older, so it will be 12 years and 360 days until True is old enough to post anything for herself.

True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, announced the baby’s Instagram account in the same post where she celebrated her name.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner captioned a photo of pink balloons. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

Many assume that the first photo of True will be posted on the Instagram account first. This is Kardashian’s first baby, which she had with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The week was especially hectic for the family because, in addition to the birth of True, Thompson was caught on video cheating on his girlfriend.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag. More videos surface in the days that followed, showing Thompson stepping out on Kardashian several other times.