Lamar Odom ‘Feels Terrible’ for His Ex Khloe Kardashian

In the wake of reports that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom says he feels “terrible” for her.

According to People, a source close to Odom has said, “Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

The reports of Thompson’s infidelity seem to hit close to home for the former Dallas Mavericks forward, as he too was reported to have cheated on Kardashian while the two were married from 2009 until 2013.

In 2012 a tabloid newspaper alleged that Odom had cheated on Kardashian with some women that he met at a strip club in Washington D.C., and then the very next year rumors began to swirl that he had been unfaithful with a woman following a basketball game.

Additionally, Odom has notoriously suffered from substance abuse issues, which he has reportedly gotten under control as of late, but caused a significant amount of stress on the couple during their marriage.

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017.

The reports of Thompson cheating on Kardashian come as quite a surprise when compared to some recent statements he made specifically about not cheating on her.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

It was also recently reported that he had been treating his pregnant girlfriend “like a queen” during her pregnancy, according to sources.

Thompson is said to have been very supportive of 33-year-old Kardashian, who will soon give birth to her first child.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” the source says. “Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen. She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

While this is the first child for Kardashian, Thompson does have one child already, 1-year-old Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, whom he also rumored to have cheated on during her pregnancy.

At this time, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating reports.