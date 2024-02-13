Tristan Thompson Seeking Permanent Custody of 17-Year-Old Brother After Their Mother's Death

Tristan Thompson is taking legal steps to take care of his younger, disabled brother, 17-year-old Amari, Entertainment Tonight reports. Fans of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians have caught a glimpse into the day-to-day care it takes to care for Amari, who suffers from the severest form of epilepsy. In an episode in Season 4, Thompson's ex, Khloe Kardashian, revealed she allowed the two to live with her while Thompson's home was undergoing renovations. She too provides medical care for Amari. "Tristan and I are not back together," she insisted, setting the record straight for doubters who believed they were still an item after his paternity scandal. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. I'm grateful I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now," she added. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It's not the way I was raised."

Thompson assumed responsibility for Amari after his mother Andrea's sudden death in 2023. The NBA player has filed to become the sole legal guardian and conservator for Amari. The order would allow Thompson to manage his brother's finances and healthcare. While Amari has been living in California and receiving medical care in the state, he's a Canadian citizen.

According to the NBA champion, he has been unable to locate their father, Trevor Thompson. Andrea became Amari's sole legal guardian in 2014, and Trevor was ordered to pay child support. "Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the proposed ward or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014," the court documents state. "He has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care."

"I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date," Thompson wrote of his father. "My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts."

The statement continued: "If Amari is required to return to Canada there are no relatives there that have the ability or means to support Amari, and he cannot be provided the level of care and support he is receiving in the United States while in my custody. [I want] to ensure that Amari continues to have a happy and fulfilling life and to provide him with the best care possible."