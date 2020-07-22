Tristan Thompson Puts His $8.5 Million Home on the Market Amid Khloe Kardashian Reconciliation Reports

✖

Tristan Thompson just put his $8.5 million Los Angeles, California home on the market. The recent news follows he and Khloé Kardashian "giving their relationship another try" despite the issues they've had in the past. The 29-year-old is asking for $2 million more than what it was sold for in May 2019 which was $6.5 million.

The gorgeous, farm-style house is 9,864 square feet and offers seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths according to Tomer Fridman of Compass via PEOPLE. The modern home sits in San Fernando Valley and was built in 2018 providing "the ultimate luxury" with wooden floors and several marble fireplaces. Despite the residence being a new build, the living room was recently redone by designer Ryan Saghain. The home also features a gourmet-style kitchen, a master suite with its own built-in wine cooler and dual bathrooms and closets. The guest house is 1,580 square feet that offer two bedrooms, one bathroom and its own kitchenette.

The back yard features a gorgeous pool and outdoor sitting area with an open-area kitchen. Those living there can also enjoy a fire pit with built-in seating and bar space. As Thompson decided to let go of this gorgeous oasis, it comes on the heels of he and Kardashian getting back together. "Tristan is working hard to prove himself ad has been a great dad to True," one source told the outlet.

Kardashian opened up herself about their co-parenting relationship and how quarantining together has actually helped their close bond. "So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," she revealed. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. we have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, which caused a big divide between the couple. Less than a year later, the divide cut even deeper when Kardashian found out Thompson had kissed close family friend, and former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. Following both of these incidents, fans were shocked to learn that Kardashian was willing to give Thompson another try.

"Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions," Kardashian admitted. "But now he's literally one of my best friends." She added, "A lot of that has been because of quarantine. We spend a lot of time together with no distractions and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I'm so grateful. Especially during this time because it's such an isolating time. I'm really grateful for that support and that additional help."

"I really am proud of him and myself. The key is that I had amazing examples. Now that I'm an adult and I have a child and know how difficult co-parenting can be, I understand. You can get possessive, like 'This is my kid!' It's crazy. But it's both of your kids," she concluded.