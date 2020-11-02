Travis Scott's Batman Halloween Costume Roasted by Fans
Travis Scott was very proud of his Batman Halloween costume, but the rapper's Dark Knight look ended up getting roasted by fans. According to Hip Hop DX, Scott shared a photo of his costume, which traded Batman's typical black suit for a brown one. The rapper also posed for the photo in front of a a couple of luxury vehicles that matched the color of his Batsuit.
Scott shared the photo to Instagram first, but the comments were not quite what he was hoping for. Apparently, followers relentlessly mocked the look, ultimately leading Scott to delete his Instagram page. While Scott's Instagram page is down, social media users over on Twitter are still making jokes about the Batman outfit. Scroll down to see what they are saying, and let us know in the comments what you think about Scott's Batsuit.
Y’all bullied Travis Scott’s costume so much he deactivated his Instagram 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZUzcj9mgae— mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 1, 2020
"[Travis Scott" should never delete a post let alone his entire account, it was a [Halloween costume for f—s sake]. Who cares if people didn’t like it?"prevnext
Pic of Travis Scott last night eating his Travis Burger alone after getting clowned off Instagram pic.twitter.com/XG1iPPAvCF— chloay (@chloebarclay9) November 1, 2020
"Ok Travis, we’re sorry for clowning your costume. You can come back to [Instagram] now."prevnext
Good job internet, you managed to bully Travis Scott off Instagram for wanting to be Batman on Halloween pic.twitter.com/otoUxXlP1x— brandon (@brandon_jpeg) November 1, 2020
"Alright. Maybe the suit would look better if Travis Scott did a cool pose and didn’t just stand there like a statue."prevnext
Travis Scott deactivating his instagram after people made fun of his Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/1bQOMlNpxn— patek 🧩 (@patekszn) November 1, 2020
"Lol they made Travis Scott delete his whole account! That’s wild."prevnext
Not Travis Scott deleting his whole Instagram because everyone was making fun of his Batman costume 💀💀💀 . Someone said he’s crying himself to sleep in his quarter pounder bed pic.twitter.com/SIDDJMqLCz— 3rd generation Pyrokinetic 🔥 (@Jesusdelreyy) November 1, 2020
"Travis, please come back. We miss you. Best Batman."prevnext
Who wore it better? #TravisScott #TheFlea #CactusJack #MuchaLucha #funny pic.twitter.com/TMDUTtR01P— Gerry Viciou$ (@gxrryvicious) November 2, 2020
"I was crying myself to sleep but reading about Travis Scott deleting his [Instagram] because he got roasted for his Batman costume. Made my night."prevnext
They saying Travis Scott dressed up as cockroach 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f5jGwQZG67— 𝖕𝖗𝖎𝖉𝖊 🎱 (@CertiPride) November 1, 2020
"Travis Scott thought people cared. No, they just having some fun at your expense. Your job is to make people happy. Getting embarrassed or angry it whatever is a sign that you’re focused on yourself. It’s not about you."prev