Travis Scott's Batman Halloween Costume Roasted by Fans

Travis Scott was very proud of his Batman Halloween costume, but the rapper's Dark Knight look ended up getting roasted by fans. According to Hip Hop DX, Scott shared a photo of his costume, which traded Batman's typical black suit for a brown one. The rapper also posed for the photo in front of a a couple of luxury vehicles that matched the color of his Batsuit.

Scott shared the photo to Instagram first, but the comments were not quite what he was hoping for. Apparently, followers relentlessly mocked the look, ultimately leading Scott to delete his Instagram page. While Scott's Instagram page is down, social media users over on Twitter are still making jokes about the Batman outfit. Scroll down to see what they are saying, and let us know in the comments what you think about Scott's Batsuit.