Kylie Jenner’s New Love Interest Travis Scott Arrested For Inciting Riot

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner might not have officially confirmed being in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, but multiple sources and sightings have made the pair’s relationship sound much more than that of just friends. Based on a recent run-in with the law, it looks like Kylie might wait a little longer to confirm her latest romantic endeavor, as Scott was arrested on stage at a recent performance on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The arrest came at the end of Scott’s performance at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion in Rogers for his Birds Eye View Tour. He was released without bail late Saturday night and will have to return to Arkansas to appear in court for the charges he faces.

Although these charges might sound dire, this is the second time the 25-year-old rapper has faced similar charges, having previously encouraged the same behavior from concertgoers in 2015.

The previous charges resulted in his encouraging of fans to “rush the stage” at his Lollapalooza performance in Chicago.

Despite the rumors of the seriousness of their relationship, Kylie wasn’t spotted at his Arkansas performance.

Back in March, Kylie separated from three-year boyfriend Tyga. In mid-April, Kylie was spotted getting cozy with Scott at Coachella, with reports that he gave Kylie a kiss immediately after his performance.

According to TMZ, the pair is looking to take the next step in their relationship and make things exclusive. Jenner might not have been at the rapper’s recent performance, but they have been spotted in multiple cities across the country in recent weeks, ranging from Houston to Boston.

The relationship is reportedly going so well, that Jenner has already introduced herself to Scott’s family, proving how willing she is to move on from her last relationship.

A source close to Scott told Us Weekly that he “is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal.”

Daily Mail reached out to Jenner for a comment about the rest and have yet to publish a response.

