Travis Kelce’s Music Festival Abruptly Canceled 4 Days Before Scheduled Start

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City music festival, Kelce Jam, has been canceled without explanation four days before it was scheduled to start.

The festival took to social media on Tuesday to announce that Kelce Jam, which the Kansas City Star reports was scheduled for May 17, had been canceled.

“Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026,” the festival announcement reads. “Although we’ll miss being with you this year, we’re taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements.”

The statement concluded, “We can’t wait to celebrate again with you soon.”

Kelce Jam debuted in 2023 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kans. and followed up the following year at the same venue. Past acts have included Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross.

This year’s Kelce Jam seemed to be off to a slow start. The date was revealed in April, but there was no line-up or subsequent details that were released in the days that followed.

The Kansas City Chiefs player previously told The Star that he wanted to give back to his city with the music festival. “This city has given me so much love, so much support throughout my career with the Chiefs,” he said last year. “It’s more than just a festival; it’s a way to give back, to celebrate together — the music, the food, the vibes. … Kelce Jam is about creating an experience where everyone comes together as one big family. Kansas City is my second home, and Kelce Jam is my way of saying thank you and showing my love right back.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kelce Jam’s cancellation comes as the athlete prepares for his 13th season with the Chiefs following their devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in February.

While there was plenty of speculation about whether or not Kelce would return, the tight end ultimately decided not to end his NFL career on a low note. Monday, Kelce told reporters that he’s been gearing up for the new season while at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront, revealing he had lost 25 lbs. during the offseason while attempting to get in better shape, as per PEOPLE.