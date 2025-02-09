Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Outfit Compared to John Travolta in ‘Saturday Night Fever’

Travis Kelce arrived to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans dressed to impress. As shared on NFL on FOX, Kelce arrived to the stadium wearing a “burnt orange” wide-lapel suit with flared pants, a sleek shiny shirt, orange aviator sunglasses, a gold lapel pin, and a black leather bag. If the bag was full of money, drugs or a giant comb, would anybody be surprised?

If anything Kelce’s hair might be the part that is out of place with the look. The rest is truly giving some deep throwback energy to the days of Studio 54 and drugs without fentanyl in it. Some would say he’s rocking a very Travolta is Saturday Night Fever look, which many on social media agreed with.

“My guy is Stayin’ Alive with that fit!!” one fan wrote.

“Travis Kelce just walked off the set of Anchorman,” another added.

“Bro looks like he gambled his life away in Vegas last night, eagles by a billion,” a third joked.

Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping to walk away with the “three-peat” victory this year, but they’re up against the Philadelphia Eagles again, making this the dramatic showdown the trilogy would need if you’re paying attention. Of course. Many other football fans would also say the referees would play a major part in this showdown, but we won’t do that.

If the Chiefs win, they will be the first time in NFL history to win three Super Bowl titles in three consecutive years. It will be interesting to see if this game plays out any different than the past two years.