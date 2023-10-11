Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Open Letter Amid 'Backlash and Embarrassment'

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, is speaking out amid the "backlash and embarrassment" that she's faced. Nicole took to Instagram Monday to share a four-minute video, in which she read an open letter titled "Dear Black Girl," telling her followers that it's "always been really important for me to use my platform not to create division but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically."

Nicole then launched into the open letter, which comes amid Kelce's rumored romance with Taylor Swift and comments from Swifties on Nicole's Instagram featuring comments about the pop star. "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value," Nicole began her open letter. "They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken. And in the same breath tell you you're not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth."

She continued, "You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and best your boundaries you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond. because there is power in your silence. and you can use that same power to silence the noise and the self-doubt."

Nicole made headlines after fans of Swift noticed that media personality had reportedly unfollowed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on social media. The three had reportedly been close friends, but Brittany was spotted hanging out with the "Blank Space" singer after she attended her first Chiefs game last month. Nicole and Kelce dated on and off between 2017 and May 2022 after flirting on Instagram led to the influencer sliding into the NFL player's DMs. While neither of the two have confirmed why their relationship came to an end, Kelce shut down cheating rumors at the time, tweeting, "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up... take all your hatred somewhere else please."