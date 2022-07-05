Travis Barker Receives Special Gift From Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble After Hospitalization

Travis Barker is on the mend less than a week after he was rushed to the hospital with "severe life-threatening pancreatitis." The Blink-182 drummer has been released to the hospital and appears to be back home, sharing a snap on his Instagram Story of a beautiful floral arrangement he received from mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble on Monday.

"Dearest Travis," a note attached to the flowers reads, "Get well soon!!!! We love you." Barker captioned the shot with a "thank you" to his family. On Sunday, Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, seemed to hint he had been discharged from the hospital with a shot of the inside of his car, and the same day, Barker posted a photo of a basket of board games, including Battleship, Monopoly and Operation, hinting that he was ready to continue his recovery at home.

Barker was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday with Kardashian by his side, and the drummer was diagnosed with pancreatitis. On Saturday, the musician shared the details of his health scare on his Instagram page. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis." He continued, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kardashian also spoke out on her Instagram Story the same day. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," The Kardashians star wrote on social media. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis." The Poosh founder added, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative." Kardashian and Barker tied the knot just a month prior in Portofino, Italy.