Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet

Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.

In his own post, shared to his Instagram Story, Barker shared a photo of Blue with a broken heart emoji before returning to the platform to post another picture, which eh captioned, "I'll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something. I love you 4ever boy." Barker also shared a sweet photo of himself on the couch holding Blue, which was posted without caption. On Thursday, the musician hinted that he was set to get a more permanent tribute to Blue when he posted a photo of a photo of a drawing of the pooch and a sketch, tagging celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo.

Alabama mourned the family pet on her own Instagram account, too, where she posted a photo of herself and the pooch as she reflected on the impact Blue had on her life. In the post, Alabama wrote, "I love you Blue, you will never understand how much you helped me. On my darkest days, you slept next to me. The way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody. I'll never forget you my baby." She concluded the message, "I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven. Until we meet again my love." Alabama continued her tribute with several other posts, including sweet photos and videos of the pooch. In one picture, blue was adorably wrapped in a blanket.

Rounding out the tributes was Moakler, who also took to her Instagram tribute to sweetly remember Blue. Sharing a photo of the family pet, Moakler wrote, "Rest In Peace you beautiful boy! You were a beautiful friend and gave so much love."

News of Blue's passing was met with an outpouring of condolences for Barker and his family. After the barkersplanet Instagram account, an account dedicated to Barker's two children, Alabama and Landon, posted a video highlighting the tributes and videos of the dog, fans flooded the comments section with messages. Responding to the clip, which Alabama shared to her Instagram Story, one person wrote, "Beautiful little love bug. Rest In Peace, sweet angel," with somebody else adding, "I'm sorry [Travis Barker]," alongside a paw print emoji.