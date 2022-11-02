Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Turn Into Chucky and His Bride Tiffany for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have had the scariest Halloween costumes in the whole Kardashian-Jenner family this year when they dressed up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky. Kourtney shared photos of the outfit on Monday, reserving their Frankenstein-themed costumes for the following day. Fans went wild for both costume ensembles.

Kourtney and Barker have only been married for about six months, but it seems like they already have their Halloween routine down to a science. The two were practically unrecognizable as Tiffany and Chucky from the 1998 movie Bride of Chucky. They were in elaborate makeup which was done by Kourtney's stylist, Dani Michelle, according to a report by PEOPLE. Michelle reached out to the luxury bridal designer AMSALE for the dress and other trappings.

"This is our second costume we have collaborated on with Dani and Kourtney and we are thrilled to help bring this vision to life," said AMSALE's chief creative officer Sarah Swann. "We chose duchess satin and Alençon Lace from France to recreate the dress. The detail of the gown was using Alençon lace from France, which we hand-cut and hand sewed onto the bodice of the gown. Dani is fantastic to work with, her vision and direction is clear and we have built a great relationship together. The communication makes the collaboration fun and efficient."

Bride of Chucky is considered a highlight of the cult classic franchise by many fans. In it, Jennifer Tilly played Tiffany while Brad Dourif played Chucky. This was the fourth installment of the Child's Play series overall, and it represented a shift toward self-parody.

The Kardashian-Jenner family pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year, making a huge splash on social media. One of their most controversial moments came when Kourtney revealed her Bride of Frankenstein costume, apparently unaware that her younger sister Kylie Jenner had donned the same outfit earlier in the weekend.

Celebrity Halloween costumes have become a yearly social media sensation in the last few years, though some commenters this year began to roll their eyes at the immense expense. Some argued that the stylists and artists working with the stars should get more credit, and that the stars' wealth took all the creative spirit out of their costuming.

Nevertheless, hundreds of fans left adoring comments on Kourtney's posts this year, refuting her detractors. Kourtney shared clips of her kids enjoying the holiday their way on her Instagram Story.