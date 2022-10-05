Pebbles the Fox Terrier, World's Oldest Dog, Dies at 22

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, who held the record for the world's oldest dog, died Monday. She was 22 and died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles died with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, by her side at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, the Guinness Book of World Records announced.

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000, in New York. She snapped the record from 21-year-old TobyKeith the Chihuahua (not the singer), who was announced as the world's oldest dog in April. After learning about TobyKeith's record, the Gregorys applied to the Guinness Book of World Records because they realized Pebbles could be older. On May 17, Guinness confirmed that Pebbles was indeed older than TobyKeith.

The adorable Pebbles died of natural causes, the Gregorys said. They adopted her in 2007 and spent the rest of her life with them in South Carolina. Although she weighed just 4 lbs for most of her life, Pebbles was strong. She had 32 puppies with her longtime partner Rocky, who died in 2016.

"She spent her days enjoying country music and being loved," Julie Gregory wrote in a statement. "She enjoyed trying new foods, she was pampered, and most of all, she was loved. It has been said, she has been us more than we have ever given her, and no statement could be truer."

The Gregorys recognized Pebbles' unique personality, calling her a "once in a lifetime" companion. They said it was an "honor to have had the blessing" to call Pebbles their pet and family member. "There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn't love her," the Gregorys wrote. "She will be deeply missed."

In 2012, Pebbles' veterinarian put her on a cat food diet, which has more meat-based protein than a dog diet. However, Julie Gregory told Guinness the real secret to Pebbles' longevity was the "love and attention" she received. When Pebbles celebrated her 22nd birthday, she was allowed to indulge in ribs and cake.

Guinness has not announced who is the new "world's oldest dog" record holder yet. However, the record for the "oldest dog who ever lived" is still held by Bluey, an Australian shepherd. The dog was obtained by Les Hall of Rochester, Victoria as a puppy in 1910 and put to sleep on Nov. 14, 1939. The dog lived 29 years and five days, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Most dogs live between eight and 15 years. Dogs that reach 20 years or more are usually smaller breeds.