Tour Jennifer Lawrence's $12M Sleek Manhattan Penthouse
Jennifer Lawrence recently sold her penthouse apartment in New York City, allowing fans to peek inside thanks to the photos and digital tours. Up until the fall, Lawrence owned a penthouse home in The Laruel — a luxury condo building in Manhattan full of multi-million dollar homes. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported on the dramatic sale.
Lawrence reportedly paid $15.45 million for the penthouse home in 2016, but by the time she was looking to sell it, the real estate market was in shambles due to the coronavirus pandemic. She started with an asking price of $15.45 million, but dropped the price three times before it actually sold. Variety reports that Lawrence accepted an offer of $9.9 million just to get the city home off of her hands.
Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, from action roles like The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow to dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She could afford to spend millions for a comfortable home on The Upper East Side.
Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City, when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.
Lawrence's 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it's worth a look. Here is a peak inside Lawrence's NYC high-rise.
Living Room
Lawrence's condo takes up two floors on the top of a 30-story building in Manhattan's Upper East Side. The living room is uniquely symmetrical for the city thanks to windows on each side — a rare treat in New York's packed apartments.
Dining
Lawrence has a dining room table set up below a beautiful chandelier, and positioned just right to see the cityscape outside the massive windows. The space is open and flexible though, so buyers could rearrange as they please.
Kitchen
The "chef's kitchen" in Lawrence's apartment includes a wine fridge and commercial-grade appliances, which any home cook would envy. Even those that don't cook might appreciate the sturdy construciton, and once again, the view.
Breakfast Nook
A space just off the kitchen is designated as a breakfast nook — a quiet place for a quick meal besides the larger table. It's easy to imagine an intimate gathering of friends lingering by the window and peering down at the city from above.
Bedroom
Lawrence's master bedroom opens onto the terrace for a quick trip outside, and is more spacious than most city-dwellers would dare hope for.
Master Bathroom
The master bathroom attached to Lawrence's bedroom spares no luxury with both a tub and a roomy shower stall. The double sinks also leave plenty of room for couples.
Terrace
The selling point of this penthouse may be the massive terrace, providing a rare breath of fresh air in the crowded city. It includes turf and shrubs from this view, not to mention some ideal outdoor dining scenery.
Terrace (cont.)
More space on the prodigious terrace includes places for sunbathing, an oversized grill and seating for party hosting any time. The views are breathtaking, though for a recognizable face like Lawrence, they can be a double-edged sword in the city.
Game Room
A game room provides a quieter place to hunker down in Lawrence's home for a game of pool or a simple conversation. Lawrence also has a ping pong table out on the terrace, so the space could be used in multiple ways.