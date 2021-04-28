Tour Jennifer Lawrence's $12M Sleek Manhattan Penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence recently sold her penthouse apartment in New York City, allowing fans to peek inside thanks to the photos and digital tours. Up until the fall, Lawrence owned a penthouse home in The Laruel — a luxury condo building in Manhattan full of multi-million dollar homes. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported on the dramatic sale.

Lawrence reportedly paid $15.45 million for the penthouse home in 2016, but by the time she was looking to sell it, the real estate market was in shambles due to the coronavirus pandemic. She started with an asking price of $15.45 million, but dropped the price three times before it actually sold. Variety reports that Lawrence accepted an offer of $9.9 million just to get the city home off of her hands.

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, from action roles like The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow to dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She could afford to spend millions for a comfortable home on The Upper East Side.

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City, when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.

Lawrence's 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it's worth a look. Here is a peak inside Lawrence's NYC high-rise.