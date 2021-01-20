Tour Chris Hemsworth's $4.25M Malibu Mansion Shared By Brothers Liam and Luke

The Hemsworth brothers are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and while they might not team up for their films, they have worked together in the real estate realm. Just recently, a Malibu mansion owned by Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth sold for $4.25 million after they purchased it jointly in 2016 for $3.45 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Eric Haskell of The Agency represented the sellers while Chris Cortazzo and Susan Saul represented the buyer. The close siblings grew up surfing in their native Australia, so it comes as no shock that they chose a family vacation home with views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The 4,612-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath home served as an ideal place for their families to get together until they decided to sell the property, and it's a truly stunning location for any home decor enthusiast. Keep scrolling to peek inside the home.

Exterior Shot (Photo: Alexis Adams) The Hemsworth brothers' former home paired striking modern architecture with an open floor plan to take full advantage of the stunning California wilderness surrounding it. Not only could they relax and unwind here together, they could take in the epitome of indoor/outdoor living while squirreled away from the hustle and bustle of L.A. life. prevnext

Entrance (Photo: Alexis Adams) Like any A-Listers, the Hemsworths made sure their vacation home was securely gated with a long drive to the entrance, lush landscaping and exterior lighting to both make the location a private hideaway, and also create a welcoming ambiance for whomever had come to stay with them. prevnext

Kitchen (Photo: Alexis Adams) Once inside, the Hemsworths could cook up anything their hearts desired in a fully-stocked chef’s kitchen, complete with restaurant-quality appliances. The breakfast bar is a perfect place to gather for a casual get together, and the open floor plan makes it possible for everyone to be involved in the fun, regardless of what they're doing. prevnext

Home Theater (Photo: Alexis Adams) The Malibu mansion has plenty of amenities for a true staycation, including a full home theater and library with built-in bookshelves. Looking for a spa experience? The Hemsworths were covered with a luxury sauna, 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar and hammocks to provide the ultimate relaxing stay for whoever was visiting. prevnext

Bedrooms (Photo: Alexis Adams) When it comes to the four bedrooms, the Hemworths spared no expense. Not only does the master suite have two massive walk-in closets, it has a beautiful view out of the floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of natural light to make waking up in the morning feel a bit more natural. prevnext

Master Bath (Photo: Alexis Adams) The master bath is another area of luxury, as it's filled with Calcutta gold marble and a freestanding bathtub for long soaks with a glass of wine and a book. With dual bathroom sinks to give everyone their own space getting ready, we could spend all day just in the bathroom of this home! prevnext