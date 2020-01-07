Chris Hemsworth Donating $1 Million to Fight Australian Bushfires

Chris Hemsworth has joined in the legions of people across the globe throwing their support behind Australia in the wake of the massive brushfires across the Australian continent. In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter, Hemsworth pleaded that “whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” when encouraging everyone to help chip in. He also included a link to a website that offers a multitude of donation options.

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

“As you’re well aware, the brush fires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” Hemsworth said in the video. “They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here. There’s plenty of challenging times ahead. What we need is your support and your donations.”

The Thor actor then stated he’d be donating $1 million of his own money toward relief efforts and encouraged everyone watching to “contribute in any way, shape or form.”

“Every dollar counts,” Hemsworth continued. “That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people that have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.”

He ended the video by giving a huge thank you to those that have sent their well-wishes along with their donations, making it clear how much that’s been appreciated, before one last push for everyone to “dig deep” when it comes to their support.

Hemsworth, a native Australian, is joined by a number of other celebrities who’ve thrown their support behind the firefighters and other first responders trying to contain the massive outbreak. Nicole Kidman, who was born in Hawaii but raised in Australia, along with her husband Keith Urban have been some of the most visibly outspoken. They’re joined by Pink, Selena Gomez, native Aussie Hugh Jackman and many others who’ve all actively tried to spread awareness of the situation.

The fires were also a prominent topic of last night’s Golden Globe Awards, and Russell Crowe, another native to Australia, opted not to attend the ceremony in the wake of the tragedy.

As of this weekend, the fires have burned 12.35 million acres in at least three states, destroyed more than 1,400 homes , while strong winds are bringing the fires closer to more populated areas.