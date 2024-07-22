Holly Marie Combs Breaks Down Over Shannen Doherty's Death: 'Life Changes on a Dime'

Shannen Doherty's death has hit her close friends, including Holly Marie Combs, very hard. Recently, the Charmed star broke down over the loss of her former castmate, saying that the actress's passing has made her realize that "life changes on a dime."

During an episode of the Charmed rewatch podcast, House of Halliwell, Combs and her co-hosts and fellow Charmed alumni Brian Krause and Drew Fuller spoke about Doherty and dedicated the episode to her memory. "I don't wanna say this is a special episode because that doesn't feel right," said Krause. "This is a tribute to someone we all love very much."

Notably, Us Weekly reports that Doherty had previously been announced as a co-host of the House of Halliwell podcast, and even recorded five episodes before her death. All of the episodes are scheduled to be released.

"I've had a little bit of time to reflect on that and how everything worked out," Combs said during the new, solemn, House of Halliwell episode. "I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That's the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year. She didn't think she was going anywhere anytime soon."

"It sounds terribly cliché ... until it happens to you, you always think you have more time," Combs added while sobbing. "Life changes on a dime."

(Photo: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Actresses Shannen Doherty (L) and Holly Marie Combs arrive at the LA Art Show and Los Angeles Fine Art Show's 2016 Opening Night Premiere Party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. - Amanda Edwards/WireImage – Getty)

Sadly, on July 13, Doherty passed away, following a years-long battle with cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned.

"I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here, and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes, as she kept saying," Combs said on Monday's House of Halliwell episode. "She became like a fan, she watched it like an audience member ... I don't think anybody loved Charmed more than she did."

"That's one of the saddest parts to me ... she was really looking forward to this and she was really looking forward to watching the episodes with Rose," Combs added. "One of the last times I was with her we actually watched the first two episodes together like we were freaking teenagers again."