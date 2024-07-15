Tori Spelling Mourns Shannen Doherty After 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Co-Star's Death

Spelling admitted that she is at a loss for words following her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star's death from cancer.

Tori Spelling is remembering her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer at age 53. Doherty passed away on Saturday, July 13 following a years-long battle with breast cancer, with Spelling penning an emotional tribute to her longtime friend over the weekend.

"I don't have outward words yet. But WE knew and that's what matters," Spelling captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, July 14. The actress added a series of broken heart emjoes overtop a selfie of herself with Doherty.

(Photo: Actresses Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty at the 18th People's Choice Awards, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City, California, March 17th 1992. - Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Spelling and Doherty were co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210, which Doherty created. The series, produced by Spelling's late father Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006 at age 83, starred the late actress as Brenda Walsh, who moves from Minnesota to Beverly Hills with her family. Spelling appeared in the drama as Donna Martin, with Jason Priestley, James Eckhouse, Carol Potter, Jennie Garth, Ian Siering, Brian Austin Green, Donna Martin, and more also starring. The series ran on Fox from October 4, 1990, to May 17, 2000.

Doherty's publicist confirmed Saturday that the actress passed away, sharing in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease." Doherty, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, "was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie." She was remembered as a "devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend."

Many of the late star's former 90210 co-stars joined spelling in paying tribute to Doherty online. Sharing two throwback photos of herself and Doherty, Garth wrote on Instagram, "I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen. The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration."

"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous," Garth, who portrayed Kelly Taylor on the show, continued. "I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie."

Jason Priestley, who played Doherty's on-screen brother Brandon Walsh, wrote on Instagram, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Along with 90210, Doherty is remembered for roles series and films including Little House in the Prairie, Heathers, and Charmed, among others. She reunited with the original Beverly Hills 90210 cast to star in the Fox series BH90210. She is survived by her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko.