Tori Spelling Shows Up To Stepson’s Graduation An Hour Late, Gets Stink Eye

In the midst of her financial troubles, Tori Spelling took time to attend her stepson’s high school graduation but attracted some mean stares when she arrived an hour late.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and husband Dean McDermott showed up an hour late to 18-year-old Jack’s graduation ceremony. Upon arrival, they got some mean looks from Mary Jo Eustace, Jack’s mother.

“They were calling out names that began with the letter ‘G’ when Tori and Dean could be seen rounding the corner of the field with their younger children trailing behind,” a source told the outlet. “They literally had five minutes to spare to see Jack receive his diploma.”

After the ceremony, the couple posed for photos with Jack; that’s when the aforementioned stink eye occurred. Paparazzi shots show Eustace blankly staring at Spelling as she seems overjoyed at Jack’s accomplishment. The source also said it didn’t appear that Eustace talked to Spelling at all during the exchange.

When Spelling and Dean posted on social media about the occasion, no reference of Eustace or the was made or the Tori & Dean stars’ tardiness.

“So proud of this guy! It’s #graduationday,” Spelling captioned her post. “From the days of Polly pockets, club penguin, and build a bear and now you are a high school graduate heading off to college.”

Dean shared a similar sentiment with his posts about his first-born.

“So proud of this guy,” he said on Instagram. “My first baby boy is off to College!! Love you buddy.”

He then shared another post that reiterated the fact he was a “proud papa.”

The couple have been in the headlines a lot as of late for their ongoing financial struggles. The IRS emptied the couples’ bank accounts recently after months of turmoil concerning their spending habits.